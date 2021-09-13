Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $156.23 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $96.30 million and $4.37 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.23 or 0.00347027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

