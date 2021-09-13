Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $104.97 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

