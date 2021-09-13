CREDIT Hits Market Capitalization of $173,127.77 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $173,127.77 and approximately $151,387.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 179.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

