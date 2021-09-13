Credits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,466.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $92,466.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

