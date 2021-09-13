Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares rose 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 114,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,329,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 2,375,879 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,117.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,882,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 260,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

