Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$6.00 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPG. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.94. 6,821,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,705. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.27.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.