Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Shares of CPG stock traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.94. 6,821,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,705. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.27.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

