Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.89. 5,144,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.