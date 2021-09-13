Critical Comparison: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aemetis and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 136.11%. Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37% Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23%

Volatility and Risk

Aemetis has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $165.56 million 2.53 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -7.59 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.37 -$15.12 million $0.08 57.25

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Aemetis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

