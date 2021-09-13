Critical Comparison: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) & Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.79 $28.05 million $2.60 20.17 Value Line $40.39 million 8.28 $23.28 million N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32% Value Line 55.09% 36.10% 19.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Value Line.

Volatility and Risk

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Value Line on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

