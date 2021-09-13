Critical Comparison: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) versus MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rapid7 alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 13 0 2.93 MarketWise 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rapid7 presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.56%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -25.64% -177.30% -7.54% MarketWise N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $411.49 million 16.40 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -89.61 MarketWise N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

MarketWise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Summary

MarketWise beats Rapid7 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.