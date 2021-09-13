Critical Contrast: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) versus Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Sierra Monitor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.26 $1.06 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Monitor.

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Sierra Monitor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

