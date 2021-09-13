Critical Review: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.46%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 23.98% 13.63% 1.08% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.96 $20.86 million $1.14 12.74 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.90 $1.19 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

