Critical Survey: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 5.87 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.66 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.88%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Microvast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats Microvast on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

