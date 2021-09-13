Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Crocs comprises 3.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Crocs worth $98,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

