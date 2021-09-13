Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 219.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $144.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

