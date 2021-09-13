Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.70 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $163.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

CRON stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

