Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $83,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.98. 24,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.