Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $188.36 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

