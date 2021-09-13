Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.63.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. 977,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,941. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

