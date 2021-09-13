Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.
Shares of CCK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,124. Crown has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
