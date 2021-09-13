Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,124. Crown has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

