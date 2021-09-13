Crust Network Hits One Day Volume of $8.78 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $39.78 or 0.00089420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $81.29 million and $8.78 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00150181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

