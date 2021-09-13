Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001694 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.00891447 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

