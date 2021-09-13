CryptoBlades 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.18 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $19.80 or 0.00043844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $5.18 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00078642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00173650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,152.80 or 0.99986524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.27 or 0.07157557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00924852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,525 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

