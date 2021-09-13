Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.05 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00146667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042804 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

