CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Reaches $2.83

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $78,421.92 and $5.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00006305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043056 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

