CryptoFlow 1-Day Volume Tops $282.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $249,681.06 and approximately $282.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00173760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.16 or 0.99768310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.13 or 0.07195154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00889862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002958 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.