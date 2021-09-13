CryptoSoul Price Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $634,316.24 and $1,732.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00120812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.42 or 0.00582448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

