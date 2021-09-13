CryptoTask Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $703,151.68 and approximately $53,512.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00122653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.92 or 1.00097951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.01 or 0.07177368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.00907035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

