CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

