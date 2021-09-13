CUE Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,220.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $54.84 or 0.00121693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $417,746.64 and $9,220.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

