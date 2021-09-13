Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $14,462.70 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 497 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,898 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $55,706.30.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $100,623.60.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

CGEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,724. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

