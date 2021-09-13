Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $55,706.30 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $55,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 497 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,462.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.89. 162,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,724. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

