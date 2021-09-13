Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 3,595 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $104,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

