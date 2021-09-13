Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,334 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 3.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Customers Bancorp worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

CUBI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.17. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

