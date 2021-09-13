CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

