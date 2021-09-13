CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.28 million and $1.12 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00397779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,297.62 or 1.00068024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00077514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00071043 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

