Cyclone Protocol Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $401.37 or 0.00890843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $319,803.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,528 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

