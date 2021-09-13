Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.09.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.52 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

