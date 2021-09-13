Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 40,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,220,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,092,266. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

