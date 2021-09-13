CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $339.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

