Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 143.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

PH opened at $284.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.