Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,229 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 420.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

