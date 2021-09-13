Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 14,731 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,684,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,881,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of HASI opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

