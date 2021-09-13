Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,838.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,456.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

