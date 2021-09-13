Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $123,976,000.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $294.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average is $247.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

