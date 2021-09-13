Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.