Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $111.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.