Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Regal Beloit worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 380,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 255,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $149.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.