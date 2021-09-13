Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,221,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 203,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

